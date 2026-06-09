Bandai Namco Announces One Piece: Grand Gourmet Cooking Management Simulation Game

Kairosoft's game launches for Switch 2, Switch, PC, smartphones on October 23

Bandai Namco Entertainment announced during the Nintendo Direct livestream on Tuesday One Piece : Grand Gourmet , a new cooking management simulation game in the One Piece series, by Kairosoft. The game will launch for Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam , iOS, and Android on October 23. The company unveiled a trailer:

Players control a rookie chef and help Straw Hat cook Sanji and the rest of the crew run a restaurant. Players cook dishes inspired by the series, use characters' Devil Fruit powers to assist with unique food, and serve meals in their customizable restaurant. Over 400 characters from the series are in the game.

The ongoing anime adaptation of Eiichiro Oda 's One Piece manga premiered in 1999.

The Elbaph arc debuted in Japan on April 5. Crunchyroll is streaming the arc.

Source: Nintendo Direct livestream





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.