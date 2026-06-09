Capcom Releases Devil May Cry 5: Devil Hunter Edition for Switch 2

Game including DLC launches digitally on June 23 with physical release to come

CAPCOM announced during the Nintendo Direct livestream on Tuesday that it will release Devil May Cry 5: Devil Hunter Edition for Nintendo Switch 2 digitally on June 23. The company revealed a trailer:

CAPCOM Europe announced a physical edition shipping in Europe on August 28.

The Switch 2 release includes the original game's DLC, including alternate character colors, Devil Breaker weapons, and battle tracks. The game will feature a framerate of 60fps in both docked television mode and handheld.

The Devil May Cry 5 game launched in March 2019 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The game received a special edition for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X in 2020.

The animated series of CAPCOM 's Devil May Cry video game franchise from Studio Mir premiered in April 2025 with eight episodes featuring the characters Dante, Vergil, and Lady. The second season premiered on May 12. The series is getting a third and final season.

The Devil May Cry game series previously inspired a 12-episode television anime series by Madhouse in 2007. ADV Films and later Funimation released the series on home video. Crunchyroll began streaming the anime in June 2017.

The game series has also inspired novels, manga, and a stage play crossover with Sengoku Basara . A Devil May Cry : The Live Hacker stage play ran in Tokyo in March 2019.