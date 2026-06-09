Dragon Quest Monsters: The Withered World Game's Trailer Reveals December 3 Release

Game launches for Switch 2, Switch, PS5, Xbox X|S, PC

Square Enix revealed during the Nintendo Direct livestream on Tuesday a trailer for Dragon Quest Monsters: The Withered World , and it announces that the game will launch for Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Windows on December 3. The video previews gameplay, monsters, and characters, including the newly teased Debora from Dragon Quest V: Hand of the Heavenly Bride :

The game stars Bianca and Nera from the Dragon Quest V: Hand of the Heavenly Bride title. Debora from the same game also appears. There are over 500 monsters.

The game's Japanese name is Dragon Quest Monsters 4: Kareki no Kuni no Bianca・Flora (Bianca and Flora in the Withered World. Flora is Nera's original Japanese name.

Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince ( Dragon Quest Monsters 3 ), the most recent game in the series, launched on Switch in December 2023 and on PC via Steam , iOS, and Android in September 2024.

The first Dragon Quest Monsters game debuted in Japan in 1998 and in English in 2000 under the title Dragon Warrior Monsters . The game got a remake for Nintendo 3DS titled Dragon Quest Monsters: Terry's Wonderland 3D in Japan in May 2012. The remake got a release for smartphones in 2018 titled Dragon Quest Monsters: Terry's Wonderland SP . The port of the original game launched for Switch and smartphones in 2019 as Dragon Quest Monsters: Terry's Wonderland Retro . The original game and its remake star Terry, a character originally featured in Dragon Quest VI: Realms of Revelation .