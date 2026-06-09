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Dragon Quest Monsters: The Withered World Game's Trailer Reveals December 3 Release
posted on by Alex Mateo
Square Enix revealed during the Nintendo Direct livestream on Tuesday a trailer for Dragon Quest Monsters: The Withered World, and it announces that the game will launch for Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Windows on December 3. The video previews gameplay, monsters, and characters, including the newly teased Debora from Dragon Quest V: Hand of the Heavenly Bride:
The game stars Bianca and Nera from the Dragon Quest V: Hand of the Heavenly Bride title. Debora from the same game also appears. There are over 500 monsters.
The game's Japanese name is Dragon Quest Monsters 4: Kareki no Kuni no Bianca・Flora (Bianca and Flora in the Withered World. Flora is Nera's original Japanese name.
Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince (Dragon Quest Monsters 3), the most recent game in the series, launched on Switch in December 2023 and on PC via Steam, iOS, and Android in September 2024.
The first Dragon Quest Monsters game debuted in Japan in 1998 and in English in 2000 under the title Dragon Warrior Monsters. The game got a remake for Nintendo 3DS titled Dragon Quest Monsters: Terry's Wonderland 3D in Japan in May 2012. The remake got a release for smartphones in 2018 titled Dragon Quest Monsters: Terry's Wonderland SP. The port of the original game launched for Switch and smartphones in 2019 as Dragon Quest Monsters: Terry's Wonderland Retro. The original game and its remake star Terry, a character originally featured in Dragon Quest VI: Realms of Revelation.
Source: Nintendo Direct livestream