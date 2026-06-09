Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave Game's Trailer Reveals 4 Heroes, September 17 Release

Video previews heroes Cai, Dietrich, Theodora, Leda

Nintendo revealed during its Nintendo Direct livestream on Tuesday a new trailer for Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave , a new game in the Fire Emblem strategy RPG series, and it reveals that the game will launch for Nintendo Switch 2 on September 17. The video previews the story, gameplay, and four heroes: Cai, Dietrich, Theodora, and Leda:

The story revolves around the Heroic Games. There are four new heroes: Cai, who wants to save his father, Dietrich the swordsman, Theodora the queen, and Leda the revenge-seeking musician. Players can exlore the capital city of Dagsion, learn new techniquest at the training grounds, recruit new allies, and travel outside the walls. Sothis from the 2019 Fire Emblem: Three Houses game also appears.

The game will get a special edition titled the Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave Dagdan Collection , which will include a steel game case, character art cards, map of Dagda, and an artbook.

The latest installment in the franchise , the Fire Emblem Engage strategy RPG, launched for Nintendo Switch in January 2023.