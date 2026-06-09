FromSoftware's The Duskbloods Switch 2 Game Gets Closed Network Test in Summer

Game launches exclusively for Switch 2 in 2026

FromSoftware revealed during the Nintendo Direct livestream on Tuesday a trailer for The Duskbloods PvPvE multiplayer action game, and it reveals that the game will get a Closed Network Test in summer 2026.

The Duskbloods will launch exclusively for Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026.

In the game, players control a Bloodsworn and fight enemies in the world using various weapons and abilities. Players can also form alliances.

FromSoftware will release Elden Ring : Tarnished Edition , the Nintendo Switch 2 version of the Elden Ring game, physically and digitally worldwide on August 28. FromSoftware had delayed the game from 2025 to 2026 in order to work on the game's performance. The new version includes content from the DLC expansion Shadow of the Erdtree . The game also features new armor and a new customization for Torrent's appearance.

FromSoftware launched the original Elden Ring game for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in February 2022.