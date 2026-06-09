GungHo Announces Ninjala 2: The Uncharted Planet Game for Switch 2

GungHo announced during the " Nintendo Direct livestream" on Tuesday it is developing Ninjala 2: The Uncharted Planet , a sequel to its 2020 free-to-play online Switch game, for the Nintendo Switch 2 next spring.

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The company describes the game:

The Ninja Gum action of Ninjala is back, now with the series' first-ever open-world!

In Ninjala 2: The Uncharted Planet, the first half of a two-part saga, the protagonist is hurtled into an unknown world after breaking a forbidden seal. Adventure across vast landscapes on a quest to return to Earth.

Master diverse Ninja Gum actions like Gum Hook, Gum Boost, and Gum Balloon to speed across the planet. Score exhilarating IPPON victories against enemies with weapons like katanas, hammers, and rockets! Or try your hand at co-op with a maximum of four players and battle against fearsome, giant foes.