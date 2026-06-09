Hello Kitty Party Land Game Announced for Switch, Switch 2 on October 29

Bandai Namco announced during the Nintendo Direct livestream on Tuesday that Hello Kitty Party Land , a new party game featuring Sanrio characters, will launch for the Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 on October 29.

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The game features over 40 mini-games, 160characters, 16 partner characters, and several board games for up to four players.

Sunblink's Hello Kitty Island Adventure game launched the second DLC "City Town" on April 16 for Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam . The game's first DLC, Wheatflour Wonderland, launched on September 18. The DLC added Cogimyun, magical wands, collectible Wheathearts, new recipes, new visitors, furniture, and new mini-games. The PC and Nintendo Switch version launched in January 2025. The game debuted on Apple Arcade for iPhone, iPad, Apple TV , and Mac in July 2023.

XR game studio Thirdverse's Hello Kitty Skyland social VR game launched its closed beta test in September.

Warner Bros. announced its planned live-action/animation hybrid film of Sanrio 's Hello Kitty character will open worldwide on July 21, 2028. Sanrio , New Line Cinema , and Warner Bros. Pictures Animation are producing the film, which will also have other Sanrio characters besides Hello Kitty. David Derrick Jr. ( Moana 2 ) and John Aoshima ( Ultraman: Rising ) are co-directing the film.