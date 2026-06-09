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Koei Tecmo Announces New Atelier Karia Game for Early 2027
posted on by Alex Mateo
Koei Tecmo announced during the Nintendo Direct livestream on Tuesday a new game in its Atelier franchise titled Atelier Karia: The Night Kingdom & the Guide of Memories. The game will launch in early 2027 worldwide for Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. The English-subtitled video previews the gameplay:
The game briefly appeared in the livestream's Partner Spotlight Sizzle Reel (starting at about 0:13 in video below):
The company describes the game:
Reawaken the past, savor the present. A vast fantasy alchemy RPG of memories and discovery.
The Atelier Resleriana: The Red Alchemist & the White Guardian (Kurenai no Renkinjutsushi to Shiro no Shugosha: Resleriana no Atelier) game launched in the West for PS5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam last September. The game launched for the same systems plus PlayStation 4 in Japan on the same day.
The Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land game launched for Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in March 2025.
Source: Nintendo Direct livestream