Marvelous, Vanillaware Announce Muramasa: Revenant Blades Game

Game launches for Switch 2, Switch, PS5, PC in early 2027

Marvelous and Vanillaware announced during the Nintendo Direct livestream on Tuesday Muramasa: Revenant Blades , an enhanced edition of the Muramasa: Rebirth and Muramasa: The Demon Blade games. The game will launch for Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam in early 2027. According to the company, this marks Vanillaware's first PC release. The companies unveiled a trailer that previews the characters and gameplay:

Marvelous describes the story:

Deep in Japan's past, a great conflict erupts over the ownership of fabled and powerful samurai swords forged by the legendary Senji Muramasa. These swords grant their owner both incredible power and a madness that can be sated only by blood. As various factions clash over these mythical weapons, demons and evil spirits drawn to the bloodshed rampage across the land. These fables explore the fates of six diverse characters whose lives are thrown into chaos by these revenant blades.

The new release for the sidescrolling action RPG features 4K visuals, new English voiceover and localization, and new modes.

The game includes the original protagonists Momohime and Kisuke, as well as the characters from the PlayStation Vita port Muramasa: Rebirth : Okoi, Gonbe, Arashimaru, and Rajaki. Players can experience the six storylines in any order.

Muramasa: The Demon Blade originally debuted for Nintendo Wii in 2009. The game's PS Vita port Muramasa: Rebirth launched in 2013. The port added four characters in a DLC titled "Genroku Legends."