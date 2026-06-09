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Metaphor: ReFantazio Game Gets Switch 2 Release on November 12
posted on by Alex Mateo
Atlus and Studio Zero announced during the Nintendo Direct livestream on Tuesday that they will release their Metaphor: ReFantazio first full-scale fantasy role-playing game on Nintendo Switch 2 on November 12. The company unveiled a trailer:
The game launched on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam in October 2024.
Atlus describes the game:
Write your destiny and rise above fear as you step into a fantasy world unlike anything you've seen before. Fraught with unsettling mystery, the kingdom stands on a precipice. Now, you must embark on a journey, overcoming obstacles and forging bonds with friends.
Studio Zero developed the game. Katsura Hashino (Persona 5) directed the game. The game also features other Persona 5 staff members such as character designer Shigenori Soejima and composer Shoji Meguro.
Yōichi Amano launched a manga on Shueisha's V Jump magazine in January 2025. Shueisha's MANGA Plus service is releasing the series in English as a simulpub.
Source: Nintendo Direct livestream