Nintendo Announces Nintendo Switch Sports Resort for Switch 2 With 12 Sports

Boxing, Table Tennis, Archery, Tennis, Volleyball, Bowling, Basketball, Golf, Thumb Wrestling, Skateboarding, Power Cruising, Prop Plane

Nintendo announced during the Nintendo Direct livestream on Tuesday the Nintendo Switch Sports Resort game, a sucessor to Wii Sports Resort , for release on Nintendo Switch 2 on October 22. The trailer previews the 12 motion-controlled sports:

The livestream also featured a segment that previewed the Arm Wrestling sport (starts at about 32:06 in video below):

The game's 12 sports are:

Boxing

Table Tennis

Archery

Tennis

Volleyball

Bowling

Basketball

Golf

Thumb Wrestling

Skateboarding

Power Cruising

Prop Plane

There is also a Jump Rope minigame for warming up.

Players can use either Sports Mii characters or regular Miis. The game takes place on Wuhu Island, the destination of the original Wii Sports Resort for Nintendo Wii. Wuhu Island also appears in other games such as Wii Fit , Mario Kart 8 Deluxe , and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate .

Nintendo Switch Sports , the successor to Nintendo 's Wii Sports game series, launched in April 2022. The game includes Soccer, Volleyball, Bowling, Tennis, Badminton, and Chambara (Swordplay). The game later added Golf and Basketball for a total of eight sports.

The original Wii Sports Resort debuted for Wii in Japan in June 2009 and in the West in July 2009. The game introduced the Wii MotionPlus technology for more accurate motion controls. The game included the following 12 sports: Swordplay, Wakeboarding, Frisbee, Archery, Basketball, Table Tennis, Golf, Bowling, Power Cruising, Canoeing, Cycling, and Air Sports.

Wii Sports debuted for Wii alongside the system's launch as a bundled game in 2006. The game included the following five sports: Tennis, Baseball, Bowling, Golf, and Boxing.