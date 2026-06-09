Nintendo Announces Xenoblade Genesis Game, Switch 2 Editions for 3 Xenoblade Chronicles Titles

Trailer reveals 2027 Switch 2 launch for Xenoblade Genesis

Nintendo announced during its Nintendo Direct livestream on Tuesday Xenoblade Genesis , a new game in its Xenoblade series. The game will launch for Nintendo Switch 2 in 2027. The company streamed an English-subtitled trailer that previews the story:

Nintendo also announced Switch 2 Editions for the Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition , Xenoblade Chronicles 2 , and Xenoblade Chronicles 3 games.

Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition's Switch 2 Edition launched digitally alongside an upgrade pack for owners of the Switch version on the same day as the announcement on Tuesday, and a physical version will ship on July 30. The Switch 2 Edition will have new features, including a high-spped vehicle, racing modes, new equipment designs, and voiceover for Heart-to_heart scenes. There will also be 4K resolution and full HD in handheld mode, with a framerate of 60fps.

The Switch 2 Edition of Xenoblade Chronicles 2 will launch digitally along with an upgrade pack on July 30 and physically on October 1. Finally, the Switch 2 Edition of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will get both a physical and digital release, as well as an upgrade pack, on the same day on December 3.

Nintendo released the original Xenoblade Chronicles for Nintendo Wii in Japan in 2010, Europe in 2011, and North America in 2012. Nintendo released Xenoblade Chronicles 3D for the New Nintendo 3DS in April 2015 in North America and Europe. Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition , the Switch remake of the original game, launched in May 2020.

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 shipped for Switch in December 2017. The game got a prequel expansion titled Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Torna ~ The Golden Country in September 2018. The expansion was available as a separate purchase.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 launched for Switch in July 2022, alongside its first expansion pass. The second expansion pass wave debuted in October 2022. Wave 3 — which included a new Challenge Battle mode, a new hero character, new quests, and new outfits — debuted on February 2023. Wave 4 launched in April 2023.

Nintendo 's Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition , a Switch version of the original 2015 Wii U action open-world role-playing game, launched in March 2025. Monolith Soft's Xenoblade Chronicles X "spiritual successor" shipped for the Wii U system in December 2015. The game debuted in April 2015 in Japan as Xenoblade X . Tetsuya Takahashi previously expressed a desire to port Xenoblade Chronicles X to Switch. The game received a Switch 2 Edition on February 19.