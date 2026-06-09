Rhythm Heaven Groove Game's Video Previews Rhythm Games, Multiplayer Modes

Game launches for Switch on July 2

Nintendo revealed during its Nintendo Direct livestream on Tuesday a new trailer for Rhythm Heaven Groove , a new game in the Rhythm Heaven series. The video previews the rhythm games and new cooperative and competitive multiplayer modes:

The game will launch for Nintendo Switch on July 2.

The game will feature over 80 rhythm games and over 30 cooperative and competiive multiplayer games.

Rhythm Heaven Megamix ( Rhythm Tengoku: The Best+ ) debuted in 2016. Rhythm Heaven Megamix includes more than 100 mini-games, including 30 that are new to the series and 70 that were featured in earlier games. Some of these mini-games are from the original Rhythm Tengoku Game Boy Advance title, which was not released in North America.

Rhythm Heaven for Nintendo DS and Rhythm Heaven Fever for Nintendo Wii shipped in the West in 2009 and 2012, respectively.