Square Enix Announces Kingdom Hearts IV Game's Switch 2 Release With Trailer; Kingdom Hearts Collection [I~III] for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox X|S, PC

Collection with previous HD Kingdom Hearts releases launches on October 8

Square Enix announced during the Nintendo Direct livetsream on Tuesday that it will release its Kingdom Hearts IV game for Nintendo Switch 2 on the same day as the releases for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The company did not specify the release date, but it unveiled a trailer:

The company also announced Kingdom Hearts Collection [I~III] , a collection of Kingdom Hearts - HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue and Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind (DLC) for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam . Kingdom Hearts - HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX and Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue are themselves collections of various games in the franchise . Each of the parts in the collection also have separate releases. On Switch 2, players can transfer save files from previously released cloud versions of the games on Nintendo Switch. There is also a discounted rate for the new releases for players who own the cloud versions.

Square Enix launched the Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue , and Kingdom Hearts III + Re Mind games for Switch via cloud in February 2023. Square Enix then released the same games on PC via Steam in June 2024.

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5+2.5 ReMIX includes:

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue includes:

Kingdom Hearts 0.2 Birth by Sleep – A Fragmentary Passage –

Kingdom Hearts χ Back Cover (movie)

(movie) Kingdom Hearts Dream Drop Distance HD

Square Enix released the Kingdom Hearts III game in January 2019 in Japan and the West for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The game had shipped more than 5 million copies worldwide, including digital sales, as of February 2019, and is the fastest-selling title in the history of the franchise . The "Re Mind" DLC launched in January 2020.

Square Enix revealed the Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link and Kingdom Hearts IV games in April 2022, but had not revealed much information about Kingdom Hearts IV since then.

Square Enix 's Kingdom Hearts Union χ [Cross] and Kingdom Hearts Dark Road smartphone games were both originally supposed to end service in May 2021, but Kingdom Hearts Union χ [Cross] released its final story in June 2021 instead and both games switched to offline mode in the same month. Both games are available in one app.

Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory , the first rhythm action game in the franchise , launched for the Switch, PS4, and Xbox One in the West and in Japan in November 2020, and was previously the only title in the series available for Switch.

The franchise also includes manga and light novel adaptations of the games. Yen Press released some of these in English.