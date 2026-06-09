Tales of Eternia Game Gets Remaster on October 16

Bandai Namco announced during the Nintendo Direct livestream on Tuesday that its Tales of Eternia game is getting a remaster. Tales of Eternia Remastered will launch on October 16 for Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam . The video features voiceover and the theme song "flying" by Garnet Crow :

English

Japanese

The game briefly appears in the livestream's Partner Spotlight Sizzle Reel (start at about 1:15 in video below):

Bandai Namco Entertainment America describes the story:

In Tales of Eternia Remastered, players will follow Reid Hershel and his friends on an epic journey filled with unforgettable characters and a story shaped by the cultural differences between two worlds. Set in Eternia, a world where the realms of Inferia and Celestia face each other across the sky, players will join Reid, Farah, Keele, and the mysterious Meredy on a perilous quest. Together, they must stop the “Grand Fall,” a cataclysmic collision of the two worlds, by seeking the power of the Greater Craymel while confronting their own inner selves along the way.

The new release will allow players to switch between remastered and original visuals and sound effects. There are also quality-of-life enhancements, including a Boost feature to adjust experience and encounter frequency, toggleable destination icons, a high-speed mode during auto-mode, Battle Retry, and Quick Recovery. There are also Extreme and Unknown difficulties, the latter which is unlocked after beating the game.

The original game debuted for PlayStation in Japan in 2000 and in the West in 2001. The game's Western name was Tales of Destiny II , although it was not related to the original Tales of Destiny or the actual Tales of Destiny 2 sequel game beyond being in the same franchise . The game also got a port for PlayStation Portable.

The game inspired a 13-episode anime in 2001.

Sources: Nintendo Direct livestream, Bandai Namco Entertainment America 's YouTube channel, Tales of franchise 's YouTube channel





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.