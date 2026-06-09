The Laid-Off Cheat-Granting Mage Enjoys a New Life Anime's Teaser Unveils Cast, Staff, October Debut

The website for the television anime of Gyōmuyōmochi 's manga adaptation of Asa Rokushima 's Tsuihō Sareta Cheat Fuyo Majutsushi wa Kimamana Second Life o Ōka Suru. ( The Laid-Off Cheat-Granting Mage Enjoys a New Life or Chi-Fuyo for short) novels unveiled a new teaser promotional video and visual on Wednesday. The teaser announces the anime's staff, cast, and October television premiere.

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Image via Tsuihō Sareta Cheat Fuyo Majutsushi wa Kimamana Second Life o Ōka Suru anime's website ©Asa Rokushima, Gyomuyoumochi, kisui, KODANSHA/Chi-fuyo Project

The cast members include (Note: Character name romanizations are not official):

Daiki Yamashita as Rein Garland

Image via Tsuihō Sareta Cheat Fuyo Majutsushi wa Kimamana Second Life o Ōka Suru anime's website ©Asa Rokushima, Gyomuyoumochi, kisui, KODANSHA/Chi-fuyo Project

Lynn as Lily Flumbell

Image via Tsuihō Sareta Cheat Fuyo Majutsushi wa Kimamana Second Life o Ōka Suru anime's website ©Asa Rokushima, Gyomuyoumochi, kisui, KODANSHA/Chi-fuyo Project

Yoshino Aoyama as Margaret Else

Image via Tsuihō Sareta Cheat Fuyo Majutsushi wa Kimamana Second Life o Ōka Suru anime's website ©Asa Rokushima, Gyomuyoumochi, kisui, KODANSHA/Chi-fuyo Project

Miyu Tomita as Mirabell

Image via Tsuihō Sareta Cheat Fuyo Majutsushi wa Kimamana Second Life o Ōka Suru anime's website ©Asa Rokushima, Gyomuyoumochi, kisui, KODANSHA/Chi-fuyo Project

Megumi Han as Elsy Zora

Image via Tsuihō Sareta Cheat Fuyo Majutsushi wa Kimamana Second Life o Ōka Suru anime's website ©Asa Rokushima, Gyomuyoumochi, kisui, KODANSHA/Chi-fuyo Project

Konomi Kohara as Nina

Image via Tsuihō Sareta Cheat Fuyo Majutsushi wa Kimamana Second Life o Ōka Suru anime's website ©Asa Rokushima, Gyomuyoumochi, kisui, KODANSHA/Chi-fuyo Project

Nobuhiko Okamoto as Hanbun

Image via Tsuihō Sareta Cheat Fuyo Majutsushi wa Kimamana Second Life o Ōka Suru anime's website ©Asa Rokushima, Gyomuyoumochi, kisui, KODANSHA/Chi-fuyo Project

Makoto Furukawa as Cornelius

Image via Tsuihō Sareta Cheat Fuyo Majutsushi wa Kimamana Second Life o Ōka Suru anime's website ©Asa Rokushima, Gyomuyoumochi, kisui, KODANSHA/Chi-fuyo Project

Rie Shibata as Assassin Mom

Image via Tsuihō Sareta Cheat Fuyo Majutsushi wa Kimamana Second Life o Ōka Suru anime's website ©Asa Rokushima, Gyomuyoumochi, kisui, KODANSHA/Chi-fuyo Project

Shū Honma ( Ya Boy Kongming! , Mayonaka Punch , Tatsuki Fujimoto 17-26 "Sisters") is directing the anime at P.A. Works . Yōko Yonaiyama ( Botan Kamiina Fully Blossoms When Drunk , mono , Ya Boy Kongming! ) is in charge of the series scripts. Tadahito Kiyosawa is designing the characters, with Masami Gohda as the sub-character designer. Both Kiyosawa and Gohda also serve as chief animation directors.

The anime will premiere on TV Tokyo and affiliated channels in October.

Image via Tsuihō Sareta Cheat Fuyo Majutsushi wa Kimamana Second Life o Ōka Suru anime's website ©Asa Rokushima, Gyomuyoumochi, kisui, KODANSHA/Chi-fuyo Project

Shochiku describes the anime:

Rein, an enchanter who strengthens equipment with his magic, is suddenly expelled from his guild, simply because every piece of gear in the guild has already been enhanced enough. Outraged by the absurd treatment, Rein decides to take back the enormous amount of mana he had poured into their equipment. When he casually channels it into a random copper sword, it transforms into a cheat-level weapon with 10,000 enhancement points!

With zero combat experience but armed with magic that can turn anything into overpowered gear, this enchanter sets off to enjoy a new, carefree life as an adventurer! In a world where magic and science intertwine, wild humor meets layered character drama, fueling nonstop fan theories and generating major buzz long before the anime was even announced.

Rokushima began serializing the original story in the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in January 2021, and is still updating the story. Kodansha published the first print volume of the novels with illustrations by kisui in January 2022, and the second volume shipped in October 2022.

Gyōmuyōmochi launched the manga adaptation in Kodansha 's Shōnen Magazine R in November 2021, and moved the manga to Kodansha 's Comic Days app in March 2023 after Shōnen Magazine R ended publication. Kodansha released the manga's 2oth volume on May 8. Kodansha 's K manga service is releasing the manga digitally in English.