The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Gets Switch 2 Remake

Remake of 1998 N64 game launches for Switch 2 in 2026

Nintendo announced during its Nintendo Direct livestream on Tuesday a remake for the 1998 Nintendo 64 game The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time . The remake will launch for Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026. The company unveiled a narrated trailer featuring a look at the protagonist Link:

The original The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time debuted for N64 in November 1998 in the U.S. and Japan, and in December 1998 in Europe and Australia. It is the fifth mainline game in The Legend of Zelda series, and it is the first game in the franchise to feature 3D graphics. The game has since received rereleases on various systems, including via two collection discs for Nintendo GameCube, the Virtual Console on Nintendo Wii, and the Nintendo Classics app on Nintendo Switch. The game got a remastered edition for Nintendo 3DS titled The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D in June 2011. The 3DS version, as well as one of the collection discs for GameCube, included a version of the game with different dungeons titled The Legend of Zelda : Master Quest based on a Nintendo 64DD title.

The game got a manga adaptation by Akira Himekawa , who has also drawn manga of other games in the franchise , in 2000. Viz Media has released the manga in English.

The Legend of Zelda : Echoes of Wisdom , the first mainline game in the series that stars Zelda as the main playable character, as opposed to Link, launched for Nintendo Switch in September 2024. The top-down game features an artstyle similar to the remake of The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening , which shipped for Switch in September 2019.

The Legend of Zelda : Tears of the Kingdom Switch game debuted in May 2023. The sequel game was previously delayed from 2022 to spring 2023 in order to extend development time. Nintendo released The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild for Switch and Nintendo Wii U in March 2017.

The franchise 's live-action film will open April 30, 2027, a week earlier from its previously planned May 7, 2027 opening date. The May 7, 2027 opening date was itself a delay from the film's original March 26, 2027 opening date.