Though I Am an Inept Villainess Anime's Trailer Unveils milet's Opening Song, More Cast

The staff for the television anime of Satsuki Nakamura 's Though I Am an Inept Villainess ( Futsutsuka na Akujo de wa Gozaimasu ga - Sūgū Chōso Torikae Den ) light novel series started streaming the anime's full trailer video, and announced five more cast members on Tuesday. The video announces and previews the opening theme song "Sunny" by singer-songwriter milet . This is the first time that milet , as a solo artist, is performing the opening theme song for a television anime series. (The singer previously collaborated with MAN WITH A MISSION to perform the opening and ending theme songs for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc .)

The newly announced cast members are (image above from left to right):

The anime's staff also announced that Takarazuka Revue 's former top actresses Madoka Hoshikaze and Hana Jun have been appointed as the anime's special supporters. Additionally, two preview screenings of the anime will be held on June 21 at TOHO CINEMAS Hibiya in Tokyo, and a "Big Hit Prayer Event" will be held on June 28 in Tokyo.

Image via Though I Am an Inept Villainess anime's website © 中村颯希・一迅社／「ふつつかな悪女」製作委員会

The anime will debut onand its affiliates on July 12 at 11:45 p.m.

The anime's premiere was delayed to July due to delays in production progress. The anime was initially announced to premiere in April.

Crunchyroll will stream the anime as it airs in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, and the Indian Subcontinent.

The anime stars:

Mitsue Yamazaki ( How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift? , Monthly Girls' Nozaki-kun ) is directing the anime at Dōga Kōbō . Yoshiko Nakamura ( Detective Conan: Zero's Tea Time ; Tadaima, Okaeri ; The Helpful Fox Senko-san ) is overseeing the series scripts, and Ai Kikuchi ( How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift? , New Game! , Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie ) is designing the characters.

Additional staff members include:

Ichijinsha launched Nakamura's light novel series with illustrations by YukiKana in December 2020. The novels' manga adaptation by Ei Ohitsuji simultaneously launched in Ichijinsha 's Monthly Comic Zero-Sum magazine.

Seven Seas publishes both the light novels and manga under the title Though I Am an Inept Villainess: Tale of the Butterfly-Rat Body Swap in the Maiden Court , and describes the story:

In a kingdom inspired by historical China, five clans put forth their maidens as imperial consorts–but only one will be crowned empress. The frail and beautiful Kou Reirin, the so-called “butterfly” of the imperial court, is a shoo-in to marry the crown prince. But when “court rat” Shu Keigetsu lashes out at her during the glittering Lantern Festival, it's Reirin who wakes up in the dungeons! Body-swapped by her assailant to steal her position at court, Reirin's plight seems dire...to everyone else! Now that she's got a robust new body, not even the looming threat of execution can stop her!

Ichijinsha published the light novels' 12th volume on March 31. Seven Seas will release the light novels' 11th volume in English on September 22, and the manga's ninth volume on August 4.

Source: Press release