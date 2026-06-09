Tokyo-Based Developer Shapefarm's Orbitals Switch 2 Game Reveals September 3 Release in Trailer

2-player co-op retro anime-inspired game launches exclusively for Switch 2

Tokyo-based developer Shapefarm unveiled during the Nintendo Direct livestream on Tuesday a trailer for its new two player cooperative game Orbitals , and it reveals the September 3 release. The video previews gameplay:

The game will launch exclusively for Nintendo Switch 2.

In the retro anime-inspired game, players are able to take on the role of Maki and Omura, who face off against threats to protect their homeworld from a supernatural space storm. The game features tools, including the Scraphook that grabs platforms, the Liquid Launcher that shoots water, and the Beam Cannon that fires high heat.

The game supports split-screen local co-op and GameShare, so that one player who owns the game can share and play with another person locally or online.