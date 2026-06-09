Vampire Survivors Developer poncle Announces New Jujutsu Kaisen Rumble: Survivaton Game

Game launches for Switch 2, PS5, Xbox X|S, PC in 2026

Shueisha Games announced during the Nintendo Direct livestream on Tuesday Jujutsu Kaisen Rumble: Survivaton , poncle's new game in the Jujutsu Kaisen series with gameplay based on its Vampire Survivors title. The game will launch for Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam in 2026. The company unveiled a trailer:

The survivor royale action game supports 1-8 players.

Players can control over 20 characters from the series, who use their signature abilities and Domain Expansions. In each game, players compete against each other to fight cursed spirits for points. The game also features "Rule Additions" similar to the series' Culling Game. Each match features randomized skills.

Gege Akutami launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in March 2018, and ended it in September 2024. Viz Media is publishing the manga digitally and in print, and Shueisha is also publishing the manga digitally on its MANGA Plus service.

The first Jujutsu Kaisen television anime season premiered in October 2020, and it had 24 episodes.

The Jujutsu Kaisen 0 anime film opened in Japan in December 2021, and it opened with English subtitles and with an English dub in the U.S. and Canada in March 2022. The film got revival screenings in five cities across Japan on October 24.

The second season premiered in July 2023 on MBS and TBS and 28 affiliated channels. Crunchyroll streamed the second season as it aired in Japan and also streamed an English dub . The second season aired for two cours (quarters of a year) for a continuous half-year run.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3: The Culling Game Part 1 , the first part of the third season of the anime, premiered with the first two episodes as a one-hour special on January 8 on the "Super Animeism TURBO" programming block on MBS , TBS , and their affiliates. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime worldwide, excluding Asia. The first part's final episode will aired as an extended 27-minute episode on March 26.