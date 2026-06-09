Viz Media's Shonen Jump, Shueisha's Manga Plus Add Twilight Blade Manga

Chiyoko Maruume, Tokegoro launched supernatural action manga on Wednesday

Manga creator Chiyoko Maruume and Tokegoro launched a new manga titled Twilight Blade ( Awai no Homura ) on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ platform on Wednesday, with Maruume writing the story and Tokegoro drawing the art. Both Viz Media 's Shonen Jump service and Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service are publishing the manga digitally in English simultaneously with the Japanese release.

🗡️ 👹 NEW SERIES ALERT! 🥓🍳



Twilight Blade by Chiyoko Maruume and Tokegoro makes its debut tomorrow! Mr. Yojin's a stone-cold exorcist with a warm heart. And he brings home the bacon!



Read the new series for free on the Shonen Jump app! https://t.co/ruc2c7GPfA pic.twitter.com/GZ0yczN7JN — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) June 8, 2026

MANGA Plus describes the story:

Hikari, a young boy who lost his mother in a fire, begins living with Yojin, the investigator assigned to the case. Their peaceful life is often interrupted by the appearance of otherworldly creatures. A stylish action adventure that takes place in between the mundane and the mysterious now begins!