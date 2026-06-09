Way of the Househusband Manga Gets New 'Special' Anime Video

Anime short shows Tatsu's past as yakuza thug

The official YouTube channel for Shinchosha 's Comic Bunch brand began streaming a new "special" anime promotional video for Kousuke Oono 's The Way of the Househusband ( Gokushufudō ) manga. The video shows a scene not shown in the manga, with Tatsu raiding a rival gang's headquarters in his past life as a yakuza. Kenjirō Tsuda and Shizuka Itō reprise their roles from the manga's anime adaptation as Tatsu and Miku, respectively.

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The video commemorates the release of the manga's 17th volume on Tuesday and the 25th anniversary of the manga's Bunch imprint.

Oono launched the manga on Shinchosha 's Kurage Bunch website in February 2018. Viz Media is publishing the manga in English, and it released the 15th volume on January 20.

A live-action series adaptation of the manga premiered in October 2020. A six-part epilogue special premiered in May 2022. A live-action film adaptation then opened in Japan in June 2022.

The first part of the manga's television anime adaptation debuted globally on Netflix in April 2021 with five episodes. The second part debuted globally on Netflix in October 2021. The anime's second season premiered on Netflix in January 2023.