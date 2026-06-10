27th Detective Conan Film Screens at Anime Expo

Film opened in April 2024, became highest-grossing film in Japan in that year & for

Image via Detective Conan: Hyakuman Doru no Michishirube anime film's Twitter account © 2024 青山剛昌/名探偵コナン製作委員会

Detective Conan: The Million-Dollar Pentagram

announced on its Bluesky account on Tuesday that it will screen the) anime film at. The film will screen at room 403AB on July 4 at 2:45 p.m.

TMS Entertainment describes the film:

The Onoe Conglomerate in Hakodate, Hokkaido received a warning letter from Kid the Phantom Thief. His target: Historical Katanas once owned by Hijikata Toshizo, vice commander of the Shinsengumi. Conan and Heiji were there to foil Kid's plans, but elsewhere in town a body was found, killed by a sword with a cross-shaped wound. This murder, the historical katana, and rumors of a weapon so powerful it could change the outcome of a war... A mysterious swordsman holds the key to this mystery!

The film opened in Japan in April 2024. The film ranked at #1 in its opening weekend, selling 2,274,333 tickets and earning 3,352,494,500 (about US$21.7 million) yen in its first three days. The film remains the highest-grossing film in the franchise , earning 15.8 billion yen (about US$102 million), and beating 2023's Detective Conan: Kurogane no Submarine (Iron Submarine) film's 13.83 billion yen (about US$88.23 million) earnings. The film was also the highest-grossing domestic film in Japan in 2024.

Anime Expo 2026 will take place from July 2-5 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.