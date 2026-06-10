News
27th Detective Conan Film Screens at Anime Expo
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
TMS Entertainment describes the film:
The Onoe Conglomerate in Hakodate, Hokkaido received a warning letter from Kid the Phantom Thief. His target: Historical Katanas once owned by Hijikata Toshizo, vice commander of the Shinsengumi. Conan and Heiji were there to foil Kid's plans, but elsewhere in town a body was found, killed by a sword with a cross-shaped wound. This murder, the historical katana, and rumors of a weapon so powerful it could change the outcome of a war... A mysterious swordsman holds the key to this mystery!
The film opened in Japan in April 2024. The film ranked at #1 in its opening weekend, selling 2,274,333 tickets and earning 3,352,494,500 (about US$21.7 million) yen in its first three days. The film remains the highest-grossing film in the franchise, earning 15.8 billion yen (about US$102 million), and beating 2023's Detective Conan: Kurogane no Submarine (Iron Submarine) film's 13.83 billion yen (about US$88.23 million) earnings. The film was also the highest-grossing domestic film in Japan in 2024.
Anime Expo 2026 will take place from July 2-5 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.
Source: TMS Entertainment's Bluesky account