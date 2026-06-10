A Kingdom of Quartz's BOMHAT Launches New Manga Series

Coquette ballet manga debuts on Thursday

Kodansha 's Comic Days platform announced on Wednesday that BOMHAT will launch a new series titled Coquette on the platform on Thursday at noon (Wednesday at 11:00 p.m. EDT).

Image via Comic Days © KODANSHA Ltd., BOMHAT

The series follows struggling ballerina Cosette, who can't reach the level of a soloist despite devoting her life to training. One day, an influencer named Laura enrolls in her ballet school and upturns her daily life.

BOMHAT endedthe A Kingdom of Quartz ( Quartz no О̄koku ) fantasy adventure manga in December 2024. The manga debuted in Kodansha 's Afternoon magazine in December 2022. Kodansha shipped the fifth volume in April 2025. BOMHAT wrote the manga first in English, and it was translated into Japanese for release in Japan. Kodansha USA publishes the series in English and shipped the fifth volume on June 9.