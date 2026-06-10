Beast of Reincarnation Game Reveals Voice Cast

GAME FREAK ( Pokémon ) unveiled in a developer interview during the "PC Gaming Show 2026" livestream on Sunday the voice cast for its Beast of Reincarnation game.

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portrays the protagonist Emma.

Other cast members include Miyuki Satou , Akio Ōtsuka , Sumire Morohoshi , Yū Kobayashi , Akira Ishida , Satoshi Mikami , Rina Satō h and Tetsuo Kanao .

The company describes the game:

Survive a journey across an ominous, ever-changing world where dangerous forests can erupt in the wasteland. As Emma and Koo push deeper into the unknown, their bond strengthens—and with it, strange powers bloom.

Explore what it means to be human in Beast of Reincarnation, an expansive one-person, one-dog action RPG built around demanding, technical combat.

What awaits at journey's end?