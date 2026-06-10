Digimon Story Time Stranger Game Launches Demo for Switch, Switch 2

Switch, Switch 2 release launches on July 10

Bandai Namco Entertainment America revealed via a trailer on Wednesday a playable demo for the Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 release of its Digimon Story Time Stranger game. In the video, Terriermon Assistant introduces the demo, which is available on the Nintendo eShop now.

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The game will launch for Switch and Switch 2 on July 10. The Switch 2 version features improved graphics as well as performance mode and quality mode.

The game launched for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam last October.

The game will get a major DLC in 2027.

The game's first DLC pack "Additional Digimon & Episode Pack 1: Alternate Dimension" launched on December 8. The DLC pack includes new story content, as well as Digivolution routes for Mega Digimon. The DLC is part of the season pass, which includes two more episode packs. The game's second DLC pack "Additional Digimon & Episode Pack 2: GAKU-RAN" launched on January 22. The third DLC pack "Additional Digimon & Episode Pack 3 Anti-ParadoX" launched on March 11 (March 12 in Japan).

Singer-songwriter reche performs the game's theme song "wherever you are."

Bandai Namco Entertainment announced in March a new mobile game titled Digimon UP , which will launch later this year. Bandai Namco describes the game's concept built around "a Digimon journey that moves with your life."

Source: Bandai Namco Entertainment America 's YouTube channel

Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.