Drecom, Manga Box Launch New Label with 4 Titles

Dre Box label to focus on fantasy, isekai titles

Japanese video game developer Drecom announced on Saturday that it is partnering with manga platform Manga Box to launch a new manga label called "Dre Box," which will focus on fantasy and isekai titles. The label will adapt Drecom 's original novels into manga to expand into the digital manga market for the company. The line-up of launch titles includes four titles, which will run on the Manga Box platform. The launch titles include:

Image via Drecom © Drecom Co.,Ltd., Akamitsu Awamura, Koyuki Yuzuriha, TAPIOCA

A manga adaptation of Akamitsu Awamura 's Saishō no Ki wo Motsu Koyakunin no, Henkyō Nonbiri Slow Life: Shusse Dekizu Sasensareta Hazu ga, Nazeka Mawari Kara Tayoraremakutteimasu (The Relaxed Slow Life of a Low-Ranking Official with the Potential of a Prime Minister on the Frontier: Despite Demotion After a Failed Promotion, Everyone Around Began Relying on Him; also known as Take These Talents Elsewhere: A Delightful Demotion to the Countryside ) by Koyuki Yuzuriha. TAPIOCA is credited with the character designs. The manga launched on Saturday.

Image via Drecom © Drecom Co.,Ltd., Asa Asatsuki, Keito, Kyōzip

A manga adaptation of Asa Asazuki's Tsuihōsareta Akuyaku Reijō wa "Renkin Skill" de Kareinaru Cheat Seikatsu wo Mankitsusuru (The Banished Villainess a Glamorous Cheat-filled Life with her Alchemy Skill) by Keito. Kyōzip is credited with the character designs. The series debuts on July 18.

Image via Drecom © Drecom Co.,Ltd., Punichan, Sa, Canarinu

A manga adaptation of Punichan 's Akuyaku Reijō wa Camping Car de Tabi ni Deru : Aibyō to Mankitsusuru Self Kokugai Tsuihō (The Villainess Journeys in a Camping Car: Fully Enjoying a Self-Exile from the Country with Her Beloved Cat; also known as RVing My Way into Exile with My Beloved Cat: This Villainess Is Trippin' ) novels by Sa. Canarinu is credited with the character design. The series debuts in August.

Image via Drecom © Drecom Co.,Ltd., Takamedou, Yuna Yamato, Amamori, Nemusuke

A manga adaptation of Takamedou 's “Jishō Akuyaku Reijō” ni Korosareta Last Boss no Yarinaoshi: Bocchi na Reitetsu Kōjo wa, Dai Ni no Jinsei de Riajū wo Mezashimasu ("The Self-Proclaimed Villainess" Killed by The Last Boss Gets a Do-over: The Lonely, Cold-Hearted Princess Aims for a Normie Second Life; also known as Reforming an Icy Final Boss: Getting Back at the Self-Proclaimed Villainess with the Power of Friendship ) novels by Yuna Yamato. Amamori will compose the series. Nemusuke is credited with the character designs. The series will launch in September.

Drecom announced in May the launch of a new indie game studio Drecom Creators Studio. The new studio aims to discover the potential of game titles and support projects from development to long-term expansion, with a focus on small creators and teams.