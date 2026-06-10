Elegy for the Henchmen: Fist of the North Star Anime's 2nd Part Reveals New Trailer, Theme Songs, July 6 Debut

The Candellz, Itsuka▶ perform new opening, ending songs

The official website for the short anime of Hiroshi Kurao 's Elegy for the Henchmen: Fist of the North Star ( Hokuto no Ken: Ken'ō-gun Zako-tachi no Banka or Fist of the North Star: Elegy of Ken-Oh's Army Grunts ) spinoff manga revealed on Wednesday the promotional video, main visual, theme songs, and July 6 premiere of the anime's second part.

The Candellz performs the new opening theme song "I'm a Loser." After performing the first opening theme song, the three-member unit Itsuka▶ or Itsuka Saisei (literally, "Itsuka Play") returns this time to perform the ending theme song "Shiroi Chō ga Tondara" (When a White Butterfly Flies), feat. Dr. Washington with special guest guitarist Tsuyoshi Ujiki .

The anime's second part will premiere on July 6 on the AT-X channel at 8:00 p.m. JST (7:00 a.m. EDT), then on Tokyo MX at 9:54 p.m. JST. The anime will also stream first on the Animate Times streaming service in Japan on July 6 at 9:00 p.m. JST. It will then stream on Hulu Japan , d Anime Store , ABEMA , and other streaming services from July 13.

Image courtesy of Warner Bros. Japan © 武論尊・原哲夫／コアミックス 1983, ©ザコたちの挽歌製作委員会

The comedy has a tagline, "Three daily meals included, company room and board, no experience necessary!" In the year 199X after the nuclear apocalypse, our protagonist Nobu finds work as just another grunt in Ken-Oh's army. Nobu learns how long he can last in a workplace where deaths outnumber even the job applicants.

The cast includes Hiro Shimono as Nobu, Shinnosuke Ogami as Zaku, Masaaki Yano as Buzz, and Shinya Takahashi as the narrator.

Takuma Hase and Yūma Saitō are serving as technical directors on the anime at Do-Raku , and are also credited as the editors. Daisuke Miura is the animation director. Mirai Iwai is the art director and the color key artist. Sayoko Itō is the compositing director of photography. Seiji Miura is composing the music.

The anime's first part premiered on the AT-X and Tokyo MX channels on January 5.

The manga launched on Coamix 's Manga Hot app in November 2017, and ended in February 2020. The manga's third and final compiled book volume shipped in March 2020.

Hokuto no Ken -Fist of the North Star- , the new anime of Tetsuo Hara 's landmark manga Fist of the North Star ( Hokuto no Ken ), premiered in Japan on April 10. Amazon Prime Video is streaming the anime worldwide.