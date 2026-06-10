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Hiroto Ōishi Launches Akutoku no Rakuen Manga

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Manga about guy tricked to join scam organization launches on June 19

This year's 28th issue of Kodansha's Morning magazine revealed on Thursday that Hiroto Ōishi will launch a new manga titled Akutoku no Rakuen (Immoral Paradise) in the magazine's next issue on June 19. The manga will have a color opening page.

Morning magazine, Akutoku no Rakuen
Image via Morning
© Kodansha

The manga's story centers on Tatashi, a guy who is tricked by a part time job swindle at a certain Southeast Asian nation, and forcibly taken to the base of operations of a special scam organization and forced to work for them. In this "false paradise," if he succeeds, it's heaven, but if he fails, it's hell.

Ōishi previously drew Dorei-ku: Boku to 23-nin no Dorei, a manga adaptation of Shinichi Okada's Boku to 23-nin no Dorei novels. Ōishi launched the manga adaptation on the website Everystar in 2012 and Futabasha published the full series in 10 compiled book volumes. A live-action film adaptation starring Sayaka Akimoto and Kanata Hongō opened in Japan in June 2014. A television anime adaptation premiered in April 2018. HIDIVE streamed the series with English subtitles as it aired, and later streamed an English dub. Sentai Filmworks released the anime on Blu-ray Disc in 2019.

Source: Morning issue 28

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