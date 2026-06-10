Omamori Himari Manga Gets Special 1-Shot for 20th Anniversary

Manga ran in 2006-2013, inspired 2010 TV anime

The July issue of Kadokawa 's Monthly Dragon Age magazine published Milan Matra 's special 24-page one-shot of his Omamori Himari manga on Tuesday. The one-shot commemorates the manga's 20th anniversary.

Matra's Omamori Himari manga launched in Monthly Dragon Age in 2006, and it ended in September 2013. The story inspired a television anime series in 2010. Yen Press released all 12 volumes of the manga in North America. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and Funimation released the series on DVD in 2016.

Matra launched the Demonizer Zilch in Monthly Dragon Age in 2014, and ended it in September 2017. Yen Press published all five volumes of the manga.

Sources: Monthly Dragon Age July issue and X/Twitter account

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