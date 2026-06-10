News
Omamori Himari Manga Gets Special 1-Shot for 20th Anniversary
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The July issue of Kadokawa's Monthly Dragon Age magazine published Milan Matra's special 24-page one-shot of his Omamori Himari manga on Tuesday. The one-shot commemorates the manga's 20th anniversary.
＿＿＿◣＿＿＿＿＿◢＿＿＿⁰— ドラゴンエイジ編集部 (@fj_dragonage) June 8, 2026
🐾20周年特別企画🐾⁰
「おまもりひまり」
一号限りの大復活！
＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿
✛「あの頃」再来！特別読切24P掲載！
✛ 的良みらん描き下ろし付録特製ミニ色紙💞
明日発売のドラゴンエイジ7月号を要チェック✅ pic.twitter.com/5EhV5WG4Vs
Matra's Omamori Himari manga launched in Monthly Dragon Age in 2006, and it ended in September 2013. The story inspired a television anime series in 2010. Yen Press released all 12 volumes of the manga in North America. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and Funimation released the series on DVD in 2016.
Matra launched the Demonizer Zilch in Monthly Dragon Age in 2014, and ended it in September 2017. Yen Press published all five volumes of the manga.
Sources: Monthly Dragon Age July issue and X/Twitter account
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.