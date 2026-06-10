Pokémon Pokopia Game Offers Expansion Pass DLC, Free Update in August

Update adds underwater exploration

Nintendo announced during the Nintendo Direct livestream on Tuesday that Pokémon Pokopia , its cozy-style life simulation crafting game for the Pokémon franchise, will offer paid Expansion Pass DLC, as well as a free update in August.

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The Expansion Pass DLC adds the Bubbly Basin town in August as part 1 of the pass, additional new features in late 2026 as part 2, and another town in 2027 as part 3. Purchasing the DLC gives players a bonus Dynamic Ditto print recipe and bonus Rare Pokémetal in-game.

The Expansion Pass will add new Pokémon, with the end of the trailer teasing the addition of legendary Pokémon Manaphy.

The free update adds the ability for players to explore and build underwater in existing towns.

The game launched for Nintendo Switch 2 on March 5 with a Game-Key Card release. Game-Key Cards are physical cartridges that do not actually contain a game, but rather, a key to unlock and play the digital version from Nintendo 's eShop.

The game introduces Professor Tangrowth, Peakychu, Mosslax, and Smearguru. They are variations of Tangrowth, Pikachu, Snorlax, and Smeargle, respectively.

Koei Tecmo developed the game.

The battle-focused game Pokémon Champions launches on iOS and Android on June 17. Pre-registration is open.

The Pokémon Legends Z-A game launched for Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 on October 16.

The Pokémon Scarlet and Violet games launched on Switch worldwide in November 2022.

The new Pokémon Winds/Waves games will launch for Nintendo Switch 2 worldwide in 2027.