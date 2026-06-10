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Shigure Tokita to End No Gyaru in This Class Manga in Next Chapter
posted on by Anita Tai
Shigure Tokita confirmed on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday that the No Gyaru in This Class (Kono Kurasu ni Gyaru wa Inai) manga will end in the next chapter.
MANGA Plus publishes the series in English and describes the story:
Mirei, a diligent honor student, longs for the flashy, fashionable ‘gyaru’ lifestyle she admires in manga. With newfound courage, she decides to give herself a makeover and reinvent her image upon entering high school. There, she meets Yushin, a rough-around-the-edges boy, and… they hit it off?! Shigure Tokita, the author of "Don't Blush, Sekime-san!," presents a classroom comedy that unfolds around this fateful encounter!
Tokita launched the series on Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ and on Shueisha's MANGA Plus platform in September 2024. Shueisha shipped the third compiled book volume on January 5.
Tokita ended the Don't Blush Sekime-san! (Sekimen Shinaide Sekime-san) manga in April 2022. Tokita launched the first three chapters of the manga simultaneously on Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ website and MANGA Plus website in January 2022. Shueisha shipped the third and final volume in June 2022.
Source: Shigure Tokita's X/Twitter account