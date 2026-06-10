Shigure Tokita to End No Gyaru in This Class Manga in Next Chapter

Series debuted in September 2024

Image via Amazon Japan © Shueisha, Shigure Tokita

Shigure Tokita confirmed on X (formerly Twitter ) on Saturday that the No Gyaru in This Class ( Kono Kurasu ni Gyaru wa Inai ) manga will end in the next chapter.

MANGA Plus publishes the series in English and describes the story:

Mirei, a diligent honor student, longs for the flashy, fashionable ‘gyaru’ lifestyle she admires in manga. With newfound courage, she decides to give herself a makeover and reinvent her image upon entering high school. There, she meets Yushin, a rough-around-the-edges boy, and… they hit it off?! Shigure Tokita , the author of "Don't Blush, Sekime-san!," presents a classroom comedy that unfolds around this fateful encounter!

Tokita launched the series on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ and on Shueisha 's MANGA Plus platform in September 2024. Shueisha shipped the third compiled book volume on January 5.

Tokita ended the Don't Blush Sekime-san! ( Sekimen Shinaide Sekime-san ) manga in April 2022. Tokita launched the first three chapters of the manga simultaneously on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website and MANGA Plus website in January 2022. Shueisha shipped the third and final volume in June 2022.