Splatoon Raiders Game Introduces Mechanics in New Trailer

Game launches for Switch 2 on July 23

Nintendo presented a new trailer for Splatoon Raiders , a new single-player spinoff game in its Splatoon series, during the Nintendo Direct livestream on Tuesday.

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Nintendo

The game will launch on July 23 forSwitch 2.

Tthree new amiibo based on members of in-series band Deep Cut - Frye, Shiver and Big Man - who are in the game as swashbuckling musicians, will ship on the same day as the game.

Image courtesy of Nintendo © Nintendo

In the game, players take the role of a mechanic and travel to the mysterious Spirhalite Islands alongside the Deep Cut trio for an adventure.

Splatoon 3 , the latest entry in Nintendo 's Splatoon shooter series, launched in September 2022. The game sold 3.45 million copies in Japan in the first three days of release. Nintendo had previously announced in September 2024 that Splatoon 3 would no longer receive regular updates. However, the game has since gotten updates following Switch 2's release in June 2025.