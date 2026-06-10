Stupid Never Dies Action Game Debuts in Fall

Osaka-based game development studio GPTrack50 revealed in a new trailer on Wednesday its Stupid Never Dies action game will launch for PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam in fall 2026.

The company describes the game:

Julia has frozen to death. Monsters roam the streets. How did the world end up like this…?

Davy, the timid zombie protagonist, has one dream: to bring Julia back to life and take her on a date. To make that dream come true, he ventures into a dangerous otherworldly dungeon.



There will be times when powerful enemies leave him completely battered—but with the support of his eccentric companions, Davy keeps pushing forward.

Bite, Rip, Rise to your way to the top!

Stupid Never Dies—the underdog adventure of the weakest zombie rising against all odds.