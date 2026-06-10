The Greatest Magicmaster's Retirement Plan Light Novels Get TV Anime in 2027

A website opened on Wednesday to announce the television anime adaptation of writer Izushiro and illustrator Ruria Miyuki 's The Greatest Magicmaster's Retirement Plan ( Saikyō Mahōshi no Inton Keikaku ) light novel series. The website revealed the anime's teaser promotional video, teaser visual, lead cast member, staff, and 2027 premiere.





Miyuki and Karu Yoneshiro (the artist of the light novel series' manga adaptation) also drew illustrations to celebrate the anime announcement:

Illustration by Ruria Miyuki Image via The Greatest Magicmaster's Retirement Plan anime's X/Twitter account ©イズシロ・ホビージャパン／『最強魔法師の隠遁󠄀計画』製作委員会

Illustration by Karu Yoneshiro Image via The Greatest Magicmaster's Retirement Plan anime's X/Twitter account ©イズシロ・ホビージャパン／『最強魔法師の隠遁󠄀計画』製作委員会

The anime will star Yūto Uemura as protagonist Alus Reigin.

Yūsuke Suzuki ( This Monster Wants to Eat Me , Duel Masters Win ) is directing the anime at HOTLINE . Gigaemon Ichikawa ( Himitsu no AiPri , A Galaxy Next Door ) is in charge of series scripts, Yūki Kitajima ( The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You , Kakegurui , One Piece episode key animator) is designing the characters, and Takatoshi Hamano ( IDOLiSH7 , Chainsmoker Cat , Ishura ) is the sound director.

To commemorate the novels' anime adaptation, a prequel manga titled Saikyō Mahōshi no Inton Keikaku Zero -Hajimari no Hishi-roku- ( The Greatest Magicmaster's Retirement Plan Zero -The Secret History of the Beginning-) is scheduled to launch this winter. Yoneshiro is again drawing the manga. The manga will depict Alus' life before he enrolled in the magic academy, and will connect to the main story.

J-Novel Club is publishing the light novels in English and describes the story:

In a world where the Fiends run rampant... Magicmaster Alus Reigin, the young prodigy that has defeated more Fiends and reclaimed more of humanity's lost territory than anyone else alive, requests retirement from military service at age 16. But due to the twists and turns of fate surrounding his status as the No. 1 Magicmaster in the nation—the top Magicmaster out of more than 100,000—he ends up as a student at a special magical institute, hiding his identity and training his successors – a pair of beautiful Magicmaster girls! Not to mention continuing to defeat Fiends in secret.

Izushiro started publishing the novels on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in 2015. Hobby Japan published the 20th novel volume on December 27.

Yoneshiro's The Greatest Magicmaster's Retirement Plan - The Alternative - manga launched in Square Enix 's Manga UP! app in 2020. The series ended with its 10th compiled book volume that shipped in January 2024. Comikey publishes the manga in English digitally.

Yoneshiro's manga is the second manga adaptation of the novels. Yū Uonuma's first manga adaptation serialized in Hobby Japan 's website, and ran for two volumes.

Sources: The Greatest Magicmaster's Retirement Plan anime's website , Comic Natalie