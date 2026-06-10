yoruhashi Ends The Kingdoms of Ruin Manga

Manga launched in 2019, final 15th volume to ship on July 9

Image via Amazon ©yoruhashi, Mag Garden

Hametsu no Ōkoku

'swebsite published in advance the final chapter of's) manga on Tuesday, and also announced that its 15th and final compiled book volume will ship on July 9. The final chapter will be free to read on the website on July 14.

Seven Seas publishes the series in English and describes the story:

For ages, humanity flourished through the power of magic, a gift from witches to aid mankind. But times have changed. The scientific Gear Expansion has made both magic and witches obsolete. In order to liberate humanity from the blight of magic, the mighty Redia Empire began a ruthless hunt to exterminate all witches. Adonis was only a boy when the hunt began, apprentice to a witch he dearly loved. When she perishes at the hands of the empire, Adonis vows revenge. By this furious wizard's power, blood will flow! An epic battle between science and magic begins.

yoruhashi launched The Kingdoms of Ruin ( Hametsu no Ōkoku ) manga in Mag Garden 's Monthly Comic Garden magazine in April 2019. The manga also runs on the Manga Doa , Mag Comi , and pixiv Comic websites.

The manga resumed serialization and started its second part in November last year.

The manga's anime adaptation premiered in October 2023. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired and is also streaming an English dub.

Source: Mag Comi