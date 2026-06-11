Akiwashi's 'Living in a World Without Magic' Music Video Has Animated Film Project in the Works

Illustrator Akiwashi and Euluca Lab's self-produced music video "Living in a World Without Magic" ("Mahō no Nai Sekai de Ikiru to Iu Koto" or Mahoseka for short) has an animated film project in the works. The original music video is below:

Akiwashi served as the director, scriptwriter, character designer, animator, background artist, 3D CG artist, and compositor on the original music video as a graduation project, and the video has garnered over 6.39 million views since debuting on YouTube on July 1, 2022. Natsuki Hanae and philo lended their vocal talents, and Mamoru Iwasa adapted the story into a novel published by Kadokawa .

The project's website describes the story:

In the town of Urgalz, witches live quietly among ordinary people. On a rainy night, a lost boy named Haru is taken in by Sara, a mysterious one-eyed witch who lives on an island floating high above the town. She welcomes him with warmth and kindness, setting before him a hot meal. Day by day, warmth replaces silence between them. Behind her kind smile lies a secret she can never reveal, one that will draw Haru into the forgotten past of the witches.

The film project already has overseas plans, with the English-language AnimeOshi site hosting a Mahoseka Film Club campaign where fans can back the planned film release for club benefits. Singapore-based anime venture studio Kasagi Labo ( GATE 2: Tides of Conflict ) will discuss the project in an industry panel at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival in France on June 24 with Madhouse and MAPPA co-founder Masao Maruyama . The studio will also have a booth at Anime Expo next month.

Sources: Living in a World Without Magic project's website, Comic Natalie





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