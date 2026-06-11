Fall in Love, You False Angels Manga Gets TV Anime

A new official X/Twitter account opened on Friday to announce that Coco Uzuki 's Fall in Love, You False Angels ( Koiseyo Mayakashi Tenshi-domo ) manga is getting a television anime in 2027. Uzuki shared illustration to commemorate the announcement:

Image via Coco Uzuki's X/Twitter account © Coco Uzuki

Image via Fall in Love, You False Angels anime's X/Twitter account © Coco Uzuki

Image via Amazon Japan © Coco Uzuki, Kodansha

The official X/Twitter account for the Kashiwa branch of the Cybex cafe chain had posted on Thursday a photo of the manga's seventh compiled book volume, and the wraparound jacket cover also revealed that the series is getting a television anime. The volume shipped on Friday in Japan.

Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

All sugar, no spice, and everything nice… that's the impression the beautiful first-year high schooler and “heartthrob angel” class president Otogi Katsura gives to those around her. In reality, Otogi is brash, assertive, and has no problem calling out a jerk when she sees one—the complete opposite of her soft spoken vice presidential counterpart, the equally beautiful and seemingly perfect Toki Ninomae. One day, when a group of boys try to hit on her at the train station, Otogi doesn't hold back and gives them a piece of her mind—and, to her surprise, Toki enjoys seeing this side of her. Not only that, it turns out the seemingly polite, put-together vice president has a hidden side of his own… and Otogi now finds him more attractive than ever! Now “partners-in-crime,” Otogi and Toki agree to keep their hidden sides a secret from the rest of their classmates—but could this shared, dark secret also bring them closer together…?!

Uzuki debuted the manga in Kodansha 's Dessert magazine in April 2023.

The manga has won the Kodansha Manga Awards in 2025, was nominated for the Shogakukan Manga Awards in 2025, and ranked on top 20 on the list of manga for female readers for Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook in multiple years.