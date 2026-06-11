Fluffy Paradise Light Novel Series Listed as Ending in 21st Volume

Web novel debuted in 2012, inspired manga adaptation in 2017 which in turn inspired 2024 TV anime

Image via Amazon © Himawari, Kirouran, Futabasha, Cross Infinite World

Online retailers are listing the 21st novel volume of Himawari and Kirouran 's Fluffy Paradise ( Isekai de Mofumofu Nadenade Suru Tameni Ganbattemasu ) novel series as the final volume. The volume will ship on August 10.

Cross Infinite World is releasing the novel series digitally in English, and it describes the story:

My name's Midori Akitsu, and I died at age 27. After my death, God told me he would give me a special ability and I would be reincarnated into another world! The gift I received was to be adored by all creatures other than humans. I'm an otherwise ordinary girl, but I'm enjoying the heck out of my isekai life and the super elite family I was born into. Every day is an all-you-can-pet fantasy animal cuddling experience. Don't get me wrong, it's not all rainbows and unicorns—there are some ominous rumblings on the political scene, and God is basically using me as his puppet—but I'm trying my best with the help of all the companions I've gathered using my awesome super power!

Yuriko Takagami launched a manga adaptation of the novels on Futabasha 's Gaugau Monster website and app in 2017. Futabasha released the manga's 17th compiled book volume on April 30. Coolmic is publishing the manga in English digitally.

This manga is the basis of the Fluffy Paradise television anime, which premiered in January 2024. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

Himawari launched the novel series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in 2012. Futabasha published the first print volume with illustrations by Kirouran in April 2018.

Sources: Rakuten, Amazon