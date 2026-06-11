G2's Red Aura Webtoon Gets English Release

Red Aura centers on young girl striving to become greatest “Nomad” in world where powerful travelers shape reality

Image courtesy of G2

G2 Esports is accelerating its push into original entertainment with the English-language launch on June 6 of its fantasy-action webtoon Red Aura on WEBTOON .

The series, which debuted in Japan on LINE Manga in October 2025 and ranked No. 9 among new titles during its opening weekend, is now available globally as a WEBTOON Originals title. A total of 20 episodes are available at launch, including 15 free chapters and five Fast Pass episodes, with weekly releases planned as part of a 42-episode first season.

Red Aura centers on Asa, a young girl striving to become the greatest “Nomad” in a world where powerful travelers shape reality. Blending shonen-style storytelling with themes of rivalry, ambition, and perseverance, the series draws inspiration from G2's own competitive identity and rise in the esports world.

The project builds on G2's earlier announcement of Red Aura> as part of its broader expansion beyond esports into areas such as music, fashion, animation, and original IP development. The company has positioned the series as a flagship example of its digital-first storytelling strategy.

The webtoon was developed in collaboration with KISAI Entertainment — known for adapting titles like Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Beginning After The End — and Japanese art director Runbel ( Taizai no Maō light novel illustrator). Designed specifically for WEBTOON 's vertical-scroll format, the series also experiments with platform-native features, including chapters that integrate music into the reading experience.

Fans can read the series on WEBTOON.

Sources: Press release