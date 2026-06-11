Grand Blue Dreaming Anime Season 3's New Video Reveals Ending Song, July 6 Debut

The official website for the television anime of Kenji Inoue and Kimitake Yoshioka 's Grand Blue Dreaming manga started streaming the anime's third official promotional video on Thursday, which revealed its July 6 debut on Tokyo MX and BS11 at 24:00 JST (effectively July 7 at 12 midnight JST). The anime will also run on MBS from July 7, and on AT-X from July 9. The video also previews the opening theme song "Natsuko" by FUNKY MONKEY BΛBY'S , and reveals the ending theme song "Hadaka no Mermaid" (Naked Mermaid) by girl group MAMESHiBA NO TAiGUN . Comedian and actor Kuro-chan produced the ending theme song.

Image via Grand Blue Dreaming anime's website ©井上堅二・吉岡公威・講談社／ぐらんぶる3製作委員会

New cast members previously announced for the third season are:

The season is set in Palau, marking the first time the setting has been outside Japan.

The second season ended with its 12th episode in September 2025. The entire season had leaked online in July, and the final episode in the leak listed a third season.

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga digitally in English, and it describes the story:

After moving out on his own to a seaside town, Iori Kitahara makes a college debut he never anticipated. A new chapter of his life unfolds, full of diving with beautiful girls and shenanigans with a gaggle of lovable bastards! Idiot-expert Kenji Inoue and au naturel authority Kimitake Yoshioka bring you a glorious college tale filled with booze-fueled antics!

Inoue and Yoshioka launched the manga in Kodansha 's Good! Afternoon magazine in April 2014. Crunchyroll previously released chapters of the manga as they debuted in Japan.

The manga inspired a television anime that premiered in July 2018. Amazon Prime Video streamed the anime worldwide as it aired. The manga also inspired a live-action film that opened in Japan in August 2020.