I'm Dating a Dark Summoner! Anime Announces Cast, Staff, October Debut

The staff for the short anime of Shaoh 's I'm Dating a Dark Summoner ! ( Dark Summoner to Dekiteiru ) manga presented its main cast, staff, October television premiere, and first key visual on Friday.

The main cast members are:

Rei Kōya as Amona Yūki Nishiyama as Roni Hōden Tei Senmai as Imp

Seiya Miyajima ( Umayon , BanG Dream! Girls Band Party! Pico ) is directing as well as overseeing and writing the series scripts.

The fantasy manga's story begins when Amona, a demi-human dark summoner who uses the power of demons, joins the party of the righteous cleric Roni. Everyone thought that they would be at each other's throats within a minute, but by the end of Amona's first day in the party, they share a passionate night together.

WWWave Corporation 's Deregula anime label is producing the anime.

Shaoh launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Dra Dra Sharp# online manga magazine in 2021. Kadokawa published the manga's seventh compiled book volume on March 9.

WWWave Corporation owns the ComicFesta web manga service, as well as the AnimeFesta anime programming block.

Source: Comic Natalie





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