Live-Action Viral Hit Series Streams 1st 4 Minutes Ahead of Netflix Premiere

New footage highlights Shimura's humiliating daily life, including being forced to appear in livestream wearing white face makeup

Image via Netflix Japan's Instagram account © Netflix

Netflix has released the first four minutes of its webtoon-based live-action series Viral Hit on YouTube in Japanese, offering an early preview ahead of its global debut on the platform on Thursday.

The preview opens with a cryptic message — "If you get stronger, the world will change" — before introducing protagonist Kota Shimura, a high school student stuck at the bottom of the social hierarchy. The footage highlights his humiliating daily life, including being forced to appear in a livestream wearing white face makeup, underscoring both his vulnerability and the series' darker tone.

Based on the webtoon of the same name, Viral Hit follows Shimura as he turns to live-streamed street fights as a means of making money and reshaping his life. The story blends coming-of-age elements with action and commentary on digital culture, particularly the rise of monetized online content and viral fame.

To mark the launch, a special watch party featuring cast members including Ōji Suzuka , Ai Mikami , and Meru Nukumi will be held on June 11, allowing fans to view the first episode together with the actors.

Directed by Hideki Takeuchi , the series combines youth drama with high-energy action. Production staff noted that the cast developed strong chemistry during filming, with off-set activities such as group barbecues contributing to a collaborative atmosphere.

The webtoon launched in Korean in November 2019. WEBTOON began publishing the series in English in October 2020. In Japan, the webtoon runs on the LINE Manga app.

The webtoon has recorded a cumulative 2.28 billion global views. In Japan, it has been serialized since 2020, surpassing 500 million views. The webtoon got a television anime adaptation in 2024. Crunchyroll is streaming the series.

Fans can read the original webtoon in English on WEBTOON.