Live-Action Yamaguchi-kun Isn't So Bad Film Opens at #6

Image via Nintendo of America's website © 2026 Nintendo and Universal Studios

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie — Nintendo , Illumination , and Universal Pictures ' sequel to The Super Mario Bros. Movie — stayed at #2 in its seventh weekend. The film sold 115,000 tickets and earned 157,473,010 yen (about US$980,900) from Friday to Sunday. The film has sold a total of 5.36 million tickets and earned a cumulative total of 7,375,108,040 yen (about US$45.94 million).

The film opened at #1 at the Japanese box office. The film sold 1.121 million tickets and earned 1,601,093,600 yen (about US$9.96 million) in its first three days.

The film opened in the United States and the United Kingdom on April 1, in other select territories on April 3, and in Japan on April 24.

Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and Nintendo representative director and fellow Shigeru Miyamoto again produced Illumination and Universal Pictures ' new film. Directors Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic and screenwriter Matthew Fogel returned from the previous film for the new project. Brian Tyler returned to compose the soundtrack.

Image via Detective Conan movies' X/Twitter account © 2026 青山剛昌／名探偵コナン製作委員会

Detective Conan: Highway no Datenshi ( Detective Conan : Fallen Angel of the Highway ), the Detective Conan franchise 's 29th film, stayed at #4 in its ninth weekend. The film earned 158,106,000 yen (about US$984,900) from Friday to Sunday, and has sold a total of 8.83 million tickets to earn a cumulative total of 13,026,821,900 yen (about US$81.15 million).

The film is now the fourth consecutive film in the franchise to earn more than 10 billion yen, beginning with 2023's Detective Conan: Black Iron Submarine film.

The film sold 2,318,009 tickets and earned 3,502,137,800 yen (about US$21.9 million) in its first three days, making a new opening-weekend record for the franchise , and debuting at #1 at the Japanese box office.

The new film centers on the character Chihaya Hagiwara, member of the Kanagawa Prefectural Police and the leader of its motorcycle division. Miyuki Sawashiro now voices the character, replacing the late Atsuko Tanaka . The movie also features Kanagawa inspector Jugo Yokomizo, teenage detective Masumi Sera, Chihaya's late younger brother Kenji Hagiwara, and Kenji's Police Academy classmate Jinpei Matsuda.

Image via yamaguchikun.asmik-ace.co.jp © 2026『山口くんはワルくない』製作委員会 ©斉木 優／講談社

The live-action film of Yuu Saiki 's Yamaguchi-kun Isn't So Bad ( Yamaguchi-kun wa Warukunai ) manga ranked at #6 in its opening weekend. The film earned 88,953,160 yen (about US$554,100) in its first three days.

The film opened on June 5.

Hikaru Takahashi stars as Satsuki Shinohara, Naniwa Danshi member Kyōhei Takahashi (live-action Strobe Edge series) plays Yamaguchi, and Yо̄ji Iwase plays Rion Ishizaki.

Kentarō Moriya directed the film, Natsuko Takahashi wrotethe script, and Kōji Endō composed the music. ASMIK Ace is distributing.

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English digitally, and it describes the story:

Shy Satsuki Shinohara's plan for a big high school debut are almost ruined by a pervert on the train, but she's saved by none other than the "gangster" student in her class, Yamaguchi-kun. He's already got a bad rap with the other students, and though Satsuki tries to approach him, he seems to always weasel out of her grasp. But she's not one to let a challenge daunt her, and she's out to prove that Yamaguchi-kun is so much more than he's cracked up to be.

The live-action film of Yuuto Suzuki 's Sakamoto Days manga dropped from #7 to #8 in its sixth weekend. The film earned 50,385,600 yen (about US$313,800) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 2,644,956,500 yen (about US$16.47 million).

The film ranked at #4 in its opening weekend. The film sold 346,000 tickets and earned 478 million yen (about US$3.05 million) in its first three days. In its first eight days in the Japanese box office, which spanned the entirety of the Golden Week holidays, the film sold 1.14 million tickets and earned 1.5 billion yen (about US$9.58 million).

The film opened in Japan on April 29. The film is also screening in the panoramic ScreenX format in 27 theaters all over Japan.

Viz Media and MANGA Plus are publishing the manga in English digitally.

Snow Man member Ren Meguro stars as Tarō Sakamoto, and Fumiya Takahashi plays Shin Asakura. Aya Ueto plays Tarō Sakamoto's wife Aoi Sakamoto, while Miyu Yoshimoto plays Tarō Sakamoto's daughter Hana Sakamoto. Other cast members include Mayū Yokota as Lu Shaotang, Junki Tozuka as Heisuke Mashimo, Akihisa Shiono as Kashima, and Keisuke Watanabe as Natsuki Seiba. Takumi Kitamura , Yūsei Yagi , and Meru Nukumi play Order assassins Nagumo, Shishiba, and Osaragi, respectively.

Yūichi Fukuda (live-action Gintama , Under Ninja ) directed and wrote the script for the film. Keiya Tabuchi ( Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time , live-action Attack on Titan , Kamen Rider Amazons ) directed the action. CREDEUS is producing the film with Avex Pictures .

Image courtesy of Twin Engine ©Twin Engine

Gekijōban Mononoke Dai-San-Shō: Hebigami ( Mononoke the Movie: Chapter 3: Snake God ), the third installment of the Mononoke franchise 's film trilogy, dropped from #6 to #9 in its second weekend. The film earned 55,338,600 yen (about US$344,700) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 216,792,120 yen (about US$1.35 million).

The film opened at #6, and earned 117,426,720 yen (about US$734,000) in its first three days.

Hiroshi Kamiya reprises his role as the Medicine Seller, with other returning cast from the previous two films.

Kenji Nakamura returns from the second film as the general director, and Tomoaki Koshida is directing the third film at Studio Kafka and EOTA . Aina The End performs the theme song "No Epilogue."

Mononoke The Movie: Phantom in the Rain ( Gekijōban Mononoke: Karakasa ), the first film, premiered in Japan in July 2024. Netflix is streaming the film. The film won the Axis: Satoshi Kon Award for Excellence in Animation for best animated feature film at 2024's Fantasia International Film Festival in Montreal. Aina The End performed the theme song "Love Sick."

Mononoke the Movie Trilogy: Chapter 2: The Ashes of Rage ( Gekijōban Mononoke Dai-Ni-Shō: Hinezumi ) opened in Japan in March 2025. Aina The End performed the film's theme song "Hana Musō."

The live-action film of Mitsuhiro Mizuno and Akira Ōtani 's Shōjiki Fudōsan (The Honest Realtor) manga dropped off the top 10 in its fourth weekend.

Sources: Kōgyō Tsūshin (link 2), comScore via KOFIC