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Mebius Dust Anime Reveals 6 Cast Members
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The official website for Dōga Kōbō's original television anime Mebius Dust, based on Hajime Shinagawa's story of the same title, revealed new cast members for the anime on Thursday. The new cast members include:
Ayaka Atsuchi as Suzaku
Ayaka Fukuhara as Kyōko
Tomohiro Ōno as Kei
Rina Honnizumi as Anzu
Hiroki Nakamura as Katsuki
Sayaka Senbongi as Maria
Previously announced cast members include:
- Yuto Takenaka as Araki
- Nene Hieda as Stella
- Haruka Satō as Olga
- Taito Ban as Shōsei
- Aoi Ichikawa as Kai
- Sōhei Horikane as Haruto
- Satsumi Matsuda as Kurusu
- Shiori Mikami as Spica
- Maki Kawase as Dr. Yuda
The anime will premiere on Tokyo MX and BS Fuji on July 9, and on MBS on July 10. The anime will air for one cours (quarter of a year).
Tarou Iwasaki (Baki the Grappler, Bibliophile Princess, One Week Friends) is directing the anime at Dōga Kōbō and Yoriko Tomita (The Elusive Samurai, My Dress-Up Darling two seasons, Senpai is an Otokonoko) is in charge of series scripts. Leo Ieiri will perform the anime's opening theme song "Mebius," while Ai Tomioka will perform the anime's ending theme song "Dilemma." Other staff members include:
- Character Design: Hatsume Kojima
- Sub-Character Design: Keiko Ichihara
- Ramus Ability Design: Kyōko Nagata
- Prop Design: Hiroyuki Ogura, Kyōko Nagata
- Chief Animation Directors: Hatsume Kojima, Ken Itakura, Yū Kurihara, Atsushi Soga, Ai Motoya, Katsuhiro Kumagai
- Action Animators: Keishi Hashimoto, Suen Wai Kwan
- Art Director: Yōko Nakao
- Art Setting: Rie Onodera
- Color Design: Genta Makabe
- Compositing Director of Photography: Seiichi Sugiura
- Editor: Kashiko Kimura
- Sound Director: Takeshi Takadera
- Sound Effects: Toshiya Wada
- Music: DÉ DÉ MOUSE
ASMIK Ace describes the anime's story:
Araki, Stella, and Olga are high school students living in a cozy downtown neighborhood. Playing games, visiting the bathhouse, and heading home - this is the story of their everyday lives… or is there more to it?
Mebius Dust will be the third anime produced from the winners of the Project Anima contest. When Project Anima announced the story as the winner of its "Kids/Game" category in 2019, it was tentatively slated for after 2020.
Project Anima accepted story submissions from the general public through DeNA's MangaBox, Everystar, and similar user-submitted content platforms. DeNA, Sotsu Co., Ltd., Nippon Cultural Broadcasting, and MBS hosted competitions in three categories.
The project announced the winner for the "Science-Fiction/Robot" category in August 2018, with Nekotarō Inui's Sakugan Labyrinth Marker (Drilling Labyrinth Marker) novel as the runner-up (the judges did not award the novel a grand prize), with an anime adaptation by Satelight initially slated for 2020. That project eventually spawned the Sakugan television anime, which premiered in October 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.
The project announced the winner for the "Isekai/Fantasy" category in October 2018, with Yuzuki Akasaka's Mahō Tsukai ni Narenakatta Onna no Ko no Hanashi (The Story of the Girl Who Couldn't Become a Wizard) novel as the grand prize. J.C. Staff's anime adaptation premiered in October 2024. The anime was initially slated for a 2021 debut.
Source: Mebius Dust anime's website, Comic Natalie