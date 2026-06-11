Mr. Osomatsu Season 4 Anime Streams Unaired 13th Episode

The official X/Twitter account for the Mr. Osomatsu anime announced on Friday that the previously unaired 13th episode of the show's fourth season "The Matsuno Ten" has begun streaming in Japan and will air on television on June 13 at 9:30 a.m. on various TV Tokyo networks. In addition, Crunchyroll has begun streaming the episode in Japanese with English subtitles on Thursday.

The episode did not originally broadcast on television in summer 2025 along with the rest of the fourth season. The episode first screened theatrically from June 6-11 as part of the "10th ANNIVERSARY OSOMATSUSAN SPECIAL 6DAYS" event.

TV Tokyo

Crunchyroll

The anime will debuted in July 2025 on, andKyushu, before airing on other networks. streamed the anime as it aired.

Takahiro Sakurai , Yūichi Nakamura , Hiroshi Kamiya , Jun Fukuyama , Daisuke Ono , and Miyu Irino all reprise their roles as the Osomatsu sextuplets.

Yoshinori Odaka , the episode director for the anime's first and third seasons and the director of the Osomatsu-san ~Hipipo-Zoku to Kagayaku Kajitsu~ film, directed the fourth season at Pierrot Films . Shū Matsubara was again in charge of series scripts, and Eiji Abiko again designed the characters.

Bboy band and dance group DA PUMP perform the opening theme song "Osomatsu-san no Bomba Sheeh!" (Mr. Osomatsu's Bomba Sheeh!), referencing the "Sheeh!" exclamation that the Osomatsu brothers make. Rapper m.c.A・T wrote the Japanese lyrics for the cover. Hitomi of the band Atarayo and the Osomatsu sextuplets perform the ending theme song "Buddy." Seiji Kameda composed, arranged, and wrote the lyrics for the ending theme song.

The Mr. Osomatsu television anime was inspired by Fujio Akatsuka 's original Osomatsu-kun manga and "high tension comedy" TV anime, which centers on the Matsuno household with six naughty and mischievous sons (who are sextuplets). All of the sextuplets, including the eldest Osomatsu, are all in love with the same girl, Totoko. The original Osomatsu-kun series followed the family when the sons were 10 years old. Mr. Osomatsu re-imagines the original manga and TV anime with the sextuplets as adults.

The Mr. Osomatsu anime has three anime seasons that premiered in 2015, 2017, and 2020. The Eiga no Osomatsu-san film debuted in 2019. The franchise also includes various anime shorts and two live-action films.

The second live-action film opened in Japan on Friday.

The Mr. Osomatsu anime franchise announced in June 2021 that it would get two new anime films with limited theater screenings in Japan in 2022 and 2023. The first new film, Osomatsu-san ~Hipipo-Zoku to Kagayaku Kajitsu~ , premiered in Japan in July 2022. The second film, Osomatsu-san: Tamashii no Takoyaki Party to Densetsu no Otomari-kai ( Mr. Osomatsu : The Soul's Takoyaki Party and the Legendary Sleepover Party) premiered in Japan in July 2023.

Matsuinu , a line of dog character products inspired by the Mr. Osomatsu anime, itself inspired a series of anime shorts that debuted in October 2023.

The anime streamed a four-episode "ultra-short anime" exclusive to the Mr. Osomatsu fan club, to commemorate the club's fifth anniversary in 2024.