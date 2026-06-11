Nobunaga Concerto Manga Resumes in July, Ends in 3 Chapters

Manga last published chapter in March 2023

Image via Amazon © Ayumi Ishii, Shogakukan

Gessan

The July issue of's) magazine revealed on Friday that's historical mangawill resume in the magazine's next issue on July 10, and will also end in three chapters. This will be the first new chapter for the manga since March 2023

The manga's 22nd compiled book volume shipped in February 2022, and it revealed then that the manga's 23rd volume would be the final volume. The 22nd volume remains the manga's latest compiled book volume.

Ishii launched the manga in the inaugural issue of Gessan in 2009. The manga ranked #10 in the Male Readers category of the "Kono Manga ga Sugoi!" list by Takarajimasha Inc. in 2012. The manga was nominated for the fifth Manga Taisho awards in 2012, and it won the Boys' Category of the 57th Shogakukan Manga Awards later that year.

A television anime adaptation premiered in Japan in July 2014, followed by a live-action series in October of the same year.

Crunchyroll streamed the anime worldwide outside of Asia starting in July 2014, and it describes the story:

Due to some unlikely events, Saburo is flung back in time to the Sengoku Era. In the past, he meets a young, but sickly Oda Nobunaga, one of Japan's greatest war lords. Unable to shake Saburo's uncanny resemblance to himself, Nobunaga asks Saburo to take his place as war lord. Equip with knowledge from the modern era, will Saburo be able to unite Japan?

A live-action film adaptation debuted in January 2016.