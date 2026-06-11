Omoi to Publish A Snow Fox at the Northern Fort Fantasy Manga Series

Digital manga publisher Omoi announced on Thursday that it will publish artist Tawa Akeno , author Tsukasa Mikuni , and character designer Sochu's A Snow Fox at the Northern Fort ( Kita no Toride nite ) manga on June 25. Omoi will release new chapters in English weekly.

Image courtesy of Omoi © Tawa Akeno, Tsukasa Mikuni, Sochu, Futabasha

The company describes the story:

An ordinary young woman is reincarnated in another world as Milphyria, a tiny snow spirit in the guise of a fox in the snowy mountains of the north. When her mother leaves for the capital on an important mission and tells Mil to stay home alone, loneliness sends Mil wandering away from home — and straight into a fort full of tough-guy knights! They seem intimidating at first, but the one-eyed vice-commander with a scar on his face takes a liking to Mil and helps her, leading her to find a new home at the fort. A wholesome, heartwarming tale of the bonds woven between an adorable fluffball protagonist and a colorful cast of knights.

Omoi is managing the localization with translation by Jan Mitsuko Cash , lettering by Barri Shrager , and translation editing by Sarah Burch .

The manga launched in Futabasha 's Gaugau Monster magazine in September 2020. Futabasha published the manga's 10th compiled book volume on May 23.

Mikuni debuted the web novel on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō platform in February 2014. The light novel series with illustrations by Sochu (or Souchu ) began in March 2015. A new version of the light novels launched in June 2020, and the third volume shipped in Japan in May 2022.

Omoi (then Azuki ) launched in June 2021 on iOS, Android, and web browser in English worldwide except Japan. The service offers simulpub manga chapters shortly after they launch in Japan in addition to a library of other titles. Omoi 's first partnership was with Kodansha USA , and the service offered titles from the publisher's catalog at launch, until Kodansha ended simulpub manga distribution with the company and on other platforms in January 2023.

Omoi changed its name from Azuki in November 2025.

Source: Press release