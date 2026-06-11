Smoking Behind the Supermarket with You Anime's 2nd Trailer Unveils Opening Song, July 9 TV Debut

The official website for the television anime of Jinushi 's Smoking Behind the Supermarket with You ( Super no Ura de Yani Sū Futari ) manga revealed on Thursday the anime's second main promotional video and July 9 television debut in Japan. The video also reveals and previews the opening theme song "Ichijiku Kemuri" (Fig Smoke) by rock band ZUTOMAYO .

The anime will debut on TBS and its 27 affiliate channels on July 9 at 11:56 p.m. JST. ABEMA and Netflix will also stream the series.

Image via Comic Natalie ©地主／SQUARE ENIX・「ヤニすう」製作委員会 ©Jinushi/SQUARE ENIX

ABEMA

ABEMA

The anime's limited advance streaming on thestreaming service in Japan debuted on June 3.also started streaming the anime's first 12 mini-episodes on the same day as's limited advance streaming. Each episode is 10 minutes long and together they present episodes 1-6 of the anime in "chronological order."

Crunchyroll is streaming the anime in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, and India.

The anime stars:

Tadato Suzuki ( Gushing Over Magical Girls ) and Aoi Mori ( Gushing Over Magical Girls , Teogonia episode director) are directing the anime at Asahi Production . Mio Inoue ( A Mangaka's Weirdly Wonderful Workplace , My Awkward Senpai ) is in charge of series scripts, and Yasuka Ōtaki ( Gushing Over Magical Girls , A Galaxy Next Door ) is designing the characters. Shin Kōno ( Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card , Arte , Revenger theme song arrangement) and Sayaka Aoki ( I'm the Villainess, So I'm Taming the Final Boss , Girlfriend, Girlfriend , The Water Magician ) are composing the music, and Kōhei Yoshida ( Dark Gathering , Killed Again, Mr. Detective? , A Star Brighter Than the Sun ) is the sound director. Musician imase performs the ending theme song "Fiction."

Manga UP! Global added the manga in April 2023 and describes the story:

Meet Sasaki, an overworked, middle-aged office worker. His days are marked only by the passing of more unrewarding corporate drudgery. Smoking helps take the edge off, but other than that, the only bright spot of his day is when he goes to the nearby supermarket and sees Yamada's smiling face. So, one evening after yet another exhausting day, he heads to the supermarket to find he missed Yamada's shift. Dejected, he decides to go find a smoking area but discovers there isn't one to be found. Just as he's about to leave, a girl in a biker jacket named Tayama asks him to join her at a secret smoking area!

Jinushi launched the manga on X/Twitter in March 2022, and the series then began serialization in Square Enix 's Big Gangan magazine in August 2022. Square Enix will ship the ninth compiled book volume of the manga on July 24.

Square Enix Manga & Books began releasing the manga in English in February 2024. The company willl ship the manga's seventh volume on July 7. Comikey also began releasing the manga in English digitally in May 2023. The manga is also available in English on BookWalker .

The manga won eighth place in the 16th Manga Taisho awards in 2023.