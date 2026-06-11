The Beloved Imperial Bride Manga Ends With 10th Volume

Final volume ships in early spring 2027

Image via Amazon © Mato Kauta, Hakusensha, Comikey Media

The ninth volume of Mato Kauta 's The Beloved Imperial Bride ( Teikoku no Koiyome ) manga announced on Sunday the series will end with the 10th volume in early spring 2027. The ninth volume will ship on July 3, but is available early now on the Comic CMOA platform.

Comikey publishes the series in English and describes the story:

"Reincarnated as the villainess of the web novel I loved?!" The moment Liliel heard her marriage with Crown prince Rudeus was decided she remembered her past life and realized that she had been reincarnated as the antagonist princess of a web novel! To avoid her fate being sent to the execution block, Liliel tries to instigate a peaceful divorce with the prince. But in spite of that the prince has taken a liking to her…?!

Kauta launched the manga series in Hakusensha 's LaLa magazine in March 2022 after it debuted as a one-shot in August 2021. Hakusensha shipped the eighth volume on January 5.



